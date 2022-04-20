Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €30.72 ($33.03) and last traded at €30.72 ($33.03). 49,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.14 ($32.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.20.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

