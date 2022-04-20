Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 54 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $860.83.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $27.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $640.08 and a 200 day moving average of $722.93. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

