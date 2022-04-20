Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.33. 5,728,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.