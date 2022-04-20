SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Raised by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,872 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.9% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 102,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. 259,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

