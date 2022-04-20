Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.