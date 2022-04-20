Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Down to $137.41

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.41, but opened at $131.57. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $126.39, with a volume of 52,512 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.34.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $454,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 15.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 58.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

