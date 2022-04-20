Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $452,024,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.22.

SQ stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.23 and a beta of 2.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

