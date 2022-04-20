SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,200. The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 55340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $748.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

