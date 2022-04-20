St. Louis Trust Co Buys Shares of 75,369 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,649. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

