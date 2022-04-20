St. Louis Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,835,566. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

