St. Louis Trust Co Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,967.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 201,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 196,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. 242,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.