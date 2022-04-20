Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 80,393 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $49.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.38.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $18,064,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

