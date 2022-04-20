Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading 3.4% Higher

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.51. 52,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,780,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.15%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

