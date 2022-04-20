StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.37

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.65. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 305,655 shares traded.

GASS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.