StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.
About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
