StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

