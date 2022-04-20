StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 100,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,433,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 757,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,052 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 931,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 737,170 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

