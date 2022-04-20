Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 318,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,784,100 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

