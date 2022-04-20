Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

