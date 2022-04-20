Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.
Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.19 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $158.99 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.
In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
