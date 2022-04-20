Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.00. 5,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.91 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,695 shares of company stock worth $4,703,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.