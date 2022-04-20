Swarm City Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 194.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $844.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

