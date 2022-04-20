Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. 3M makes up 1.1% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $150.59. 1,979,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.