Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,715 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,258,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

