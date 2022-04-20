Sweet Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

