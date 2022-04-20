Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,535,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,502,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

