Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,270 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 156,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 905,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,460,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,091. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

