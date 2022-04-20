Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,483 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 677,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,315 shares of company stock valued at $71,776,012 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.18.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,490,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $338.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

