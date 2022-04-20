Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $445,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

