Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes $806,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. 174,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

