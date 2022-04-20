Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. 20,861,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,546,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $242.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

