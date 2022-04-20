Sweet Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. 3,579,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. Stellantis has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.