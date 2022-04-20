Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Up 4.8%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.90 and last traded at $160.12. Approximately 12,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 528,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.84.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.83.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.