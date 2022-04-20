Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,474. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,786,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 647,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,498,000 after buying an additional 332,382 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,684,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,139,000 after buying an additional 620,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.