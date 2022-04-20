Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 381,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,178. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

