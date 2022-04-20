Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Down 0.7%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 2,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

