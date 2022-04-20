TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 44,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,288,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 640,207 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,765,962 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

