Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.27. Tarena International shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 9,590 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.03.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tarena International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

