Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

