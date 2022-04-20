Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.67. 212,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,335. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,333 shares of company stock valued at $21,462,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

