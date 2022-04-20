Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.94

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 9704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of -140.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 75.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.