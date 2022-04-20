Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.86

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.16, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 997.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.94.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

