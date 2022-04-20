Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) to Issue $1.49 Dividend

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.4896 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

TLPFY opened at $178.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.20. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $161.36 and a 52 week high of $229.47.

Several research firms have commented on TLPFY. Societe Generale raised shares of Teleperformance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €420.00 ($451.61) to €440.00 ($473.12) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teleperformance to €425.00 ($456.99) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleperformance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.50.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated business services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services. It offers customer care, technical support, digital platform, consulting, customer acquisition, and data analysis services.

