TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Up 4.5%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.09. 13,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 511,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $574.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 396,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc acquired 158,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $1,249,996.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,926 in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

