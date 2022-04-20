Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 681,508 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $34.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Get Terex alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,781,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Terex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,647,000 after buying an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.