Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $50.95 on Wednesday, reaching $977.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,290,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,164,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $931.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $978.90. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.74.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

