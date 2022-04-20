Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TCBI traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 987,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

