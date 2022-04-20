Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after buying an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.03. 65,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,044. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.