The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $13,440,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

