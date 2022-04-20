The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $36,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

