The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lessened by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.6% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. 428,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $396.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

